Regional Holiday Weekend Weather Outlook

Scattered showers will dominate the holiday weekend along the coast, in the mountains and here in the Queen City. No one day will be a washout, but expect on and off scattered showers through the holiday weekend. If you’re heading toward the coast, prepare for a bit of a breeze as well.

As a cold front approaches the northeast on Saturday, there is a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. This includes New York City, Boston and Philadelphia.

With many of us heading to the lake, pool and/or beach please remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Stay tuned to the forecast and the timing of when thunderstorms may roll in. Wait at least 30 minutes after the storm passes to head back out.

Have a wonderful Independence Day!