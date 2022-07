1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8



6/8

7/8

8/8















Alex Ramon, Eric Eaton, Paige Thompson, Murray SawChuck, Shaun Jay, Leon Etienne, Chris Funk and Hans Klok, illusionists, performers and escape artists, demonstrate their acts, which range from mind magic to comedy routines, as Dean Cain hosts.