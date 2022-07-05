7-Year-Old Gaston Co. Boy Recovering From Second Degree Burns After Fireworks Accident

DALLAS, N.C. – A seven-year-old boy in Gaston County is on the road to recovery after being hit by fireworks.

A wayward rocket exploded, leaving Lyrik Chastain with second-degree burns.

His dad was lighting fireworks outside their home near Dallas, North Carolina on Sunday night.

Lyrik says four or five went straight in the air, while one went straight toward him.

He blocked his face with his arm but has severe injuries, including second-degree burns on his body.

His parents say they’re thankful it wasn’t any worse.

“And it just happened so fast. I seen a boom, he hit the ground, I went running. His shirt was on fire,” says Lyrik’s mother Tanya Chastain.

Lyrik’s dad says this is the last time he plans to light his own fireworks.