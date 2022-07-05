Hot & Humid With Isolated Severe Storms

Discussion:

Hot and humid high pressure will dominate the remainder of the week. Temperatures will top out in the 90s, but with a tropical airmass in place our heat indices will be 102 degrees +. With these high dew points in place rain and storm chances are ramping up. There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Damaging wind, hail and isolated flash flooding will be our primary threat.

Forecast:

Tonight: Late afternoon – mid evening isolated showers and storms. There is a marginal threat for severe weather this evening – damaging wind and hail are the primary threats. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Slight Risk for severe storms. Hot, humid and a chance of isolated severe storms. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Thursday: Slight Risk for severe storms. Hot and humid with scattered showers. Isolated severe storms are possible. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Friday: PM widely scattered showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin