CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “90 Day Fiance,” Ari tells Bini she thinks she might be pregnant with their 2nd child. He’s not the only one in the room at the time which is really awkard. Patrick’s fiance Thais introduces us to the nastiest stroganoff you’ll ever see.

You know what would go great with that overcooked chicken ketchup & mustard, Newbrew! it’s a Singapore beer made with recycled toilet water.

Finally, weird news from Florida. Somebody call the “Chicken Police!”

