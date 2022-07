CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This July 6, Bojangles is turning 45 and is celebrating in a big way. The chain is partnering with Nina Marie Charles of Netflix’s hit show, Is it Cake? to design a one-of-a-kind cake in the shape of a Bo’s chicken sandwich, seasoned fries and cup of legendary iced tea.

Charles stopped by Rising to play a round of Is It Cake? with our crew.

1/6 DSC00992

2/6 DSC00988 (2)

3/6 DSC00983

4/6 Bojangles x Is It Cake?

5/6 DSC00961



6/6 DSC00975











Bojangles