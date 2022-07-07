Thousands Without Power As Strong Storms Roll Through

10:30 PM Update – There are roughly 14,000 people still without power across the Charlotte metro area.

Duke Energy is reporting roughly 12,000 customers without power as of 9 PM Thursday evening. Strong storms brought torrential rain, gusty wind, frequent lightning, isolated flooding and even hail to parts of Mecklenburg and Union counties Thursday night.

Repairs and assessments are still ongoing for most locations so there is not an estimated restoration time for everyone. Click here to see the current outage map.