Charges Dropped Against Disabled Veteran Charged With Panhandling, He’s Now Pushing For Release Of Body Cam Video Of Arrest

GASTONIA, N.C. — A disabled veteran who claims he was assaulted by Gastonia Police during an arrest is speaking out after charges against him were dropped.

Gastonia Police arrested Joshua Rohrer last year and charged him with panhandling. Officers also tased his service dog during the arrest. Now, Rohrer is pushing for the release of the police body cam video of his arrest. He also wants the officers involved in the case to be fired.

Rohrer, an Army Veteran, who was homeless and living in a tent, was arrested last October while out with his service dog near a shopping center on Cox Road in Gastonia. Police charged him with resisting arrest and panhandling after someone called police. During that arrest, an officer shot Rohrer’s service dog with a taser. The dog was hit by a car and died while on the loose when Rohrer was locked up.

Wednesday, the Gaston County District Attorney dropped the charges against Rohrer. Gastonia Police Chief Brittain released this statement:

“Since Mr. Rohrer’s arrest, the Gastonia Police Department has been in regular contact with District Attorney Page and we have been working diligently to find an appropriate resolution to this case. We are satisfied with today’s plea arrangement and we are pleased that Mr. Rohrer has agreed to participate in the Catawba County Veterans Treatment Court where he can receive services specifically tailored to his needs.”

Rohrer pleaded guilty to driving without a license.

He says he wants justice following his arrest. A rally will be held on July 19th in Gastonia pushing for the release of the body cam video.