The Brightest Supermoon Of 2022 Occurs This Week

The full moon on Wednesday, July 13th will be the brightest full moon of 2022.

A Supermoon happens when the moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time it is full. In this case, the moon will be about 17,000 miles closer to Earth than it is on average. Because it is closer to Earth, it will appear roughly 16% brighter than an average full moon.

The July full moon is known as the Buck Moon because in July male deers (bucks) antlers are in full-growth mode.

Viewing In The Carolinas: Cloud cover will be on and off through the week, but the moon will appear full from early Tuesday morning through early Friday morning so there will be plenty of time to view!

If you take a picture of the full moon be sure to share it with WCCB Charlotte!