1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















Clark opens up to Lois about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help on an episode of Superman & Lois at 8PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About SUPERMAN & LOIS:

The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – parenthood.

Click to watch season 2 trailer on YouTube.