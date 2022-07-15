Garth Brooks in Charlotte for Two Concerts

CHARLOTTE — Country music icon Garth Brooks is in Charlotte for two weekend concerts July 15 and 16. Brooks spoke to reporters before the Friday night concert in Bank of America Stadium, first time he’s been back in town for more than two decades.

“The one time I remember most of Charlotte is when we closed down the ninety-four tour. It was the last city we played. Beautiful, it was a great way to end the tour,” Brooks said.

Twenty-eight years later, Brooks is back with the stadium tour and he expects the crowd in the queen city to be ready.

“Watch what happens tonight, I will be listening. If they ain’t singing by the second song then I will be surprised but my thing is by the second song it will just be ‘hey you’re in a bath of hot water, enjoy it, and these people are going to take care of it, so lets have some fun and see how long it goes.”

While Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in the history of this country, he knows how blessed he is to be doing what he does.

“So just thank God for another day and just get out there and know these people came here. My dad is in my head right now going eighty thousand bud that is eighty thousand you can disappoint get out there and get your job done.”

And getting the job done, he will as he and his band will take in every moment of it as Brooks thinks back over the past two years.

“When it comes to human beings where we belong with with each other and so when you separate us out like that even though it was for the good for all of us, I think getting back together, everyone was really happy. Me probably the happiest.”

Well, him and all his friends in low places.