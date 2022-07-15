The Snark: Married At First Sight Mistakes, Bumble & Urinal Cakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The weddings are underway on “Married At First Sight.” Everything was going great at the receptions until the guys started to open their mouths.

Want to see a bunch of rich 50 year-olds become as giddy as school girls? On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” all it took was for Sutton to get an app notification from a boy.

Derek wraps up the week with a story about urinal cakes.

