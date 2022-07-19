Fatal Motorcycle Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C – A man driving a motorcycle was killed when he collided with a car on the Brayden Parkway on Monday, July 18th.

Officers responded to a call at the intersection of Brayden Parkway and SC 160 around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, police witnessed a 2005 Honda sedan and a 2004 Yahama motorcycle at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Honda was traveling south on Brayden Parkway when he collided with Motorcycle traveling west on SC 160.

The driver of the Honda did not sustain any injuries from the crash, while the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to life-threatening injuries.

No further details at this time. Check back for updates.