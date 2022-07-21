Traveling Innovation Lab At Discovery Place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Called USAA’s Fort Innovate, the lab is designed to teach and excite children and families about innovation and encourage them to become the next generation of big thinkers. Through five, hands-on exhibits, visitors will explore key military innovations from the past 100 years, including night vision, virtual reality and drones.

USAA, partnered with San Antonio’s DoSeum Children’s Museum to develop Fort Innovate to help mark USAA’s 100th anniversary.

Actress, singer and STEM advocate Miranda Cosgrove encouraging youth to explore STEM opportunities on Wednesday, June 8th as a free, traveling innovation lab will be will open to Queen City visitors at Discovery Place as part of a national tour.

In addition to the traveling lab open at Discovery Place July 8th thru July 10th, USAA’s Innovation Sweepstakes is offering a chance to win a trip for four to Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL, along with $50,000.

Cosgrove talked with WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan about what people can expect at the traveling innovation lab.

Cosgrove also starred in the teen sitcom iCarly, playing the title role of Carly Shay, a teenager who creates her own web show called iCarly, which quickly becomes an internet phenomenon. The original series aired for six seasons, ending in 2012. In 2021, a revival of the show premiered on June 17th with Miranda both starring in the show as well as holding an executive producer title.

Miranda also currently hosts the Saturday morning CBS show “Mission Unstoppable.” Launched in 2019, each week Miranda introduces viewers to women who are leading in their fields of science, technology, entertainment, engineering, animals, social media, and more.