Hot & Stormy Week Ahead

After another hot, humid, stormy Sunday, expect more of the same as we close out July. Highs will largely remain at or above 90° in the Metro for the entirety of the workweek ahead, while the High Country settles into the 80s. The exceptional few in the Piedmont and Foothills to remain below 90° any given day this week will have isolated-to-scattered storms to thank for the relief. Our best chances for rain in the immediate future come Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front sags southward. Most storms will be non-severe, but strong cells are possible in this timeframe.

Unfortunately, the coming cold front won’t provide any relief for us this week. It appears likely to stall out just north of us, leaving us marooned with torrid heat and humidity for the remainder of the week. The front may find its legs again and finally reach us by the weekend, but the exact timing and path remain unclear. For now, the heat drags on.

Tonight: A few storms early, then mostly clear. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday: Hot sunshine with variable clouds. A few PM storms. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday Night: Clouds build with a few storms. Low: 74°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Some may be strong. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10.