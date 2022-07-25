Man Accused Of Shooting Teenager In Parking Lot Of North Charlotte Church Arrested In York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An accused murder suspect was taken into custody in York County following a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.

Investigators say Angel Manuel Basurto-Mendoza was arrested by CMPD’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team and multiple divisions. Basurto-Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Vladimir Garcia in a church parking lot on Sofley Road just before 7am on July 7th.

Basurto-Mendoza will be extradited to Mecklenburg County and will be charged with murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective.