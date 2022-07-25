Monroe Man Charged With Felony Dog Fighting

MONROE, NC – We are learning more about a felony dog fighting case that is unfolding in Monroe. We could only record a small clip of the home on E. East Avenue in Monroe, because our crew was chased away from the property by the people who live there.

Monroe Police arrested 19-year-old Joshua Mungo, Junior. He’s charged with felony dog fighting, felony cruelty to animals, and misdemeanor restraining dogs in a cruel manner. 42-year-old Genine Sturdivant was also charged for misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Our animal rescue contacts tell us there were 40 adult dogs and ten puppies on the property. No word on where the dogs are now. We are told the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.