What The Tech: App Of The Day, Scannable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —- Once upon a time, my workspace was cluttered with papers I didn’t think I could throw away. Important health documents from my insurance company, ID cards, receipts, invoices, and assorted business cards.

Some time ago I would have to gather up those papers, sort them and file them away in a metal filing cabinet I keep in a closet. When I needed to find one of those papers later, it could take over an hour since I didn’t use any filing system I could remember.

But then I started turning those papers into digital files. How? There are several apps that do that such as Google Docs and Drive and Apple’s stock app called “Notes”. Those work fine but the one I settled on is Scannable from the team that gives us Evernote.

Like other scanner apps, Scannable does most of the work when you aim your camera at the piece of paper. The app looks for edges and when it locks in, the shutter snaps, and the paper copy is now a digital scan. Of course, if you scan a lot of documents, those files are going to be saved in the app but like putting them in a metal filing cabinet, they’re not always easy to find when you need them.

Scannable works with Evernote to help you organize those documents. Once the paper is scanned, Scannable asks where you want to save it. I can save it in Evernote with a “Scannable” tag, but you also have the option to save the file in folders you create.

You can create a 2022 folder and then subfolders for insurance documents, business receipts, children’s artwork, and whatever else you want to do.

Once you save the scannable document in one of those folders, you can find them and print out a copy no matter where you are. As long as you have a computer or smartphone, the files can be accessed using the app or web browser.

If that doesn’t help you stay organized enough, Scannable also saves the documents so that you can search for a word and it will find every Evernote document that contains that word. I scanned a recipe for white chili years ago and put it in an Evernote recipe folder. When I’m at the grocery store and I’m looking for the ingredients to make the chili, I can search Evernote for the word “chili”, or “onion”, and it will dig through all of my notes to find the one I’m looking for.

Both Evernote and Scannable are worthy apps for anyone who creates documents or projects, and anyone who just can’t figure out how to save some of those important papers that come in the mail.

Both Evernote and Scannable are free. Evernote has annual subscriptions for additional features.