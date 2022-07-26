Election Day in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Polls are open today, July 26, for you to vote on Charlotte’s next mayor and city council members. Voting opens at 6:30am and runs until 7:30pm tonight.

Only voters who live within Charlotte city limits are able to vote in the election. You can go here to find your polling place.

The election was originally scheduled for November 2021, but it was postponed to due delayed census data and challenges with redistricting maps.

For results, tune into WCCB News @ 10, or stay up-to-the-minute with our live election results.