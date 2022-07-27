The Snark: Below Deck Dances, Learning Multiple Languages & Florida Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Below Deck Med,” bosun Raygan is MIA and Captain Sandy isn’t happy. Raygan’s excuse is weak sauce.

Magda explains why she’s messing around on her boyfriend on “Below Deck Down Under.”

Researchers say knowing two or more languages makes it easier to learn additional languages. Good news for us at Rising.

Plus, another “Florida Man” story in Weird News.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook