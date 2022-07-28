The Snark: Sutton’s Dating, Island Rapping, Murder Hornets & Snakes On A Plane
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Sutton is getting back into the dating world.
On “FBoy Island,” Braden decides to share how he feels for Mia through a rap. This leads to a rap battle as Dewayne tries to spit some rhymes too.
A name change for the Murder Hornet.
Finally, a snakehead in an airplane meal.
