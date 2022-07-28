Why Have The Tropics Been Quiet?

Hostile environmental conditions have suppressed tropical development for most of July. This is the case most years as a strong high-pressure north of Africa kicks up wind sending a plume of Saharan dust into the atmosphere. This is then carried by the trade winds over the Atlantic Ocean.

On average, tropical activity begins to ramp up in the middle of August so this lull in activity is not unusual. The peak of the season usually occurs around mid-September.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

