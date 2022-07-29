The Snark: Married At First Sight, All Star Shore & Weird News: New Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Married At First Sight,” Justin is very happy with his new stranger wife, Alexis. Then, the couples headed to Mexico for their honeymoon where they all got to know each other. Mitch gave the group his first impressions of Krysten at the wedding. They had nothing to do with Krysten.

On “All Star Shore,” reality punks from the “Shore” series compete along side contestants from “Love Island” & “Love Is Blind.” They fight over prize money, boys & air time.

President Biden’s granddaughter will be married on the White House grounds this fall. Derek explains how top secret it is.

Finally, trouble with a road sign in New Mexico.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook