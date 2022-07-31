Boston Celtics Bill Russell Dead At 88

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C – The family of defensive rebounding star Bill Russell stated the 88-year-old died Sunday, July 31st.

According to a statement posted on Russell’s Twitter account, the 88-year-old died peacefully with his wife, Jeannine at his side.

Russell had a remarkable career, throughout his time in Boston, he carried the Celtics to the NBA Finals 12 times with a whopping 11 championship wins.

The 6-foot-9 center revolutionized the game, with his calculated defensive maneuvers. Also by being the first Black player to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975, and in 1980 he was voted Greatest Player in the History of the NBA by the Professional Basketball Writers Association of America.

Those who valued the basket all-star released statements in regards to his passing.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver referred to Russell as “the greatest champion in all of team sports” in a statement Sunday.