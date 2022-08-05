3 Of The 4 People Struck By Lightning In DC Have Died

WASHINGTON DC (UPATE 8/5) — Three of the people struck by lightning on Thursday evening in Lafayette Park in Washington DC have now succumbed to their injuries. Police say James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin were two of the victims. The third victim is a 29-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released. The fourth victim is still in critical condition.

WASHINGTON DC (8/4) — Four people are in critical condition following a lightning strike in Lafayette Park on Thursday evening just before 7. This park is located directly outside the White House.

The victims were transported to an area hospital by DC Fire & EMS.