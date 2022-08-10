The Snark: Below Deck Flirting, Big Fat Fabulous Life & Netables

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Below Deck Mediterannean,” the flirting is getting heavier between Natalya and Storm and Nat knows that a hook-up is certain even though she can’t explain it.

This season of “The Family Chantel” is about the end of Redro and Chantel’s marriage. At this point, Chantel’s parents are starting to see that there’s trouble in paradise.

On the season premiere of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” Whitney is working with her ex.

A study suggests that humans have a sixth sense that detects magnetic fields. Derek says he has a seventh and eighth sense.

Finally, Serena Williams announced she’ll retire soon. What could keep it from happening.

