Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell

The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.

The Latest:

Police say a gunshot victim involved in a multi-car wreck in Lowell, N.C. Thursday night has been pronounced dead.

Gastonia Police officers located the suspect, who is a juvenile, and arrested and charged them with 2nd Degree Murder.

Police say the suspect is currently in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Due to their age, detectives will not release their identity.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 704-824-8540 or Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.

Original Story (8/4/22):

LOWELL, NC – A four car wreck on Highway 74 at Redbud Drive in Lowell, NC (Gaston Co.) has ended in a shooting. It happened Thursday around 7 p.m.

A witness tells WCCB that a good Samaritan walked up to the wreck and opened the door of one of the cars, and the man in that car shot that person in the face. The witness tells us that the shooter ran off, but was caught 1/2 mile away by police.

Capt. Billy Downey with Gaston County Police has confirmed the suspect is in custody. They have not confirmed the condition of anyone on the scene yet.

We will have a live report from the scene for you tonight at 10 p.m.