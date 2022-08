UPTOWN CHARLOTTE – Football is back with NFL preseason kicking off tonight – and the Panthers are celebrating with Fan Fest! WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo was able to chat with members of the Fan Fest team about all the fun events kicking off Thursday night!

Tickets are $5 and going FAST! Click here to get them.

Gates open at 5:30 PM

Performances start at 6PM

Practice starts at 7PM

Light show and fireworks start at 9PM