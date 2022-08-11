School Board Member Rhonda Cheek Reverses Decision Not To Run Again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A long time Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board Member is reversing her decision to step down.

Rhonda Cheek says she filed for re-election in District 1 on Thursday.

It comes almost exactly three months after she announced she would not seek re-election, citing health concerns.

She says the stress of the position took a toll on her mentally and physically.

But now, she says she’s ready to get back to work.

“So why am I coming back? Because I found the right doctor finally in June. And had surgery and found out I had diverticulitis and a perforated colon, of all things, and I was very sick. But I am healed. My blood counts are great, my energy is great, and I’m ready to hit the ground running,” Cheek says.