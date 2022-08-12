Panther’s D.J Moore Breaks Up Fight During Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers kicked off the NFL preseason with their annual Fan Fest celebration at the Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night. Alas, the excitement and emotions of attendees brought conflict as passionate fans began to argue in the stands.

During the Fan Fest, Panther’s wide receiver, D.J. Moore caught sight of an altercation between two fans in the stands. Moore Climbed up above the tunnel and diffused the situation.

Sources say Moore can be heard reminding the two men the event is a “family function” before climbing back down the stands.

The former first-round pick out of Maryland had proved to be a consistent playmaker despite the team’s inconsistency during the season. So much so that the franchise offered a three-year extension worth more than $61 million this offseason. Moore continues to be a leader on and off the field ensuring that peace is kept between players and fans.