The Snark: Miracle Baby, Spahkles, Cell Phone Slide & Man Hides In Teddy Bear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All,” we learn that Thais & Patrick are going to have a baby. Something doesn’t make sense though. Then Patrick’s brother John joined the party. Jibri decided to try and mix it up with him.

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro had his cell phone fall out of his back pocket during a slide into third base last week.

Finally, a car thief caught hiding inside a teddy bear.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook