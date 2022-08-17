The Snark: Below Deck Med, Wheel of Fortune Fail & Celebrity Family Feud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Below Deck Mediterranean,” a now weekly occurrence. Captain Sandy crashing a 15 million dollar mega yacht into something.

It’s college week on “Wheel of Fortune” and the future of America struggled mightily with the game of hangman.

Kristin Chenoweth gets bleeped on “Celebrity Family Feud,” but Derek isn’t sure why.

Finally, weird news featuring DoorDash & Uber Eats plus Khloe Kardashian’s new commercial.

