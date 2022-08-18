Charlotte Family Speaks Out Against Violence As They Prepare To Bury Their 14-Year-Old Son

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are preparing to bury a 14-year-old boy shot to death last week in a Southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Family members say Gregory Holmes was full of life and loved football. He attended Martin Luther King Jr Middle School last year.

His family says they enjoyed a vacation last week at the beach, and when they returned home, Gregory left the house, and never returned. He was shot to death days later. The family says a 14-year-old boy who Gregory called a friend is the suspect.

The family is now asking the public for help with burial expenses. If you’d like to help, their contact information is below.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100060261566660

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a juvenile has been arrested and charged for the murder of 14-year-old Gregory Holmes .

On August 12th, detectives arrested the juvenile following an interview at the Law Enforcement Center in Charlotte.

Following this, police say the juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention facility and served with a secure custody order.

Original Story (8/11/22):

On Thursday, August 11th shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Southwest Boulevard.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound.

Medic took this victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later identified the victim as 14-year-old Gregory Holmes.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective.