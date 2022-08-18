The Snark: A Trashy Pad, A Lame Lover, Vegan Meals & Laughing Too Much
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Married At First Sight,” the newlyweds are 9 days in and visiting each other’s homes for the first time. Krysten gets to see where her planet saving husband Mitch lives. Morgan’s husband Binh is either a robot or a human whose never touched a woman before.
A woman who requested a vegan meal on an Air Canada flight was given a “meal” of a bottle of water and a napkin. Derek has a much better option.
Paramount+ is set to be bundled with Walmart+.
Finally, three teens in China were taken into custody when police found them in a hotel room after taking nitrous oxide for 15 hours straight.
