The Snark: A Trashy Pad, A Lame Lover, Vegan Meals & Laughing Too Much

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Married At First Sight,” the newlyweds are 9 days in and visiting each other’s homes for the first time. Krysten gets to see where her planet saving husband Mitch lives. Morgan’s husband Binh is either a robot or a human whose never touched a woman before.

A woman who requested a vegan meal on an Air Canada flight was given a “meal” of a bottle of water and a napkin. Derek has a much better option.

Paramount+ is set to be bundled with Walmart+.

Finally, three teens in China were taken into custody when police found them in a hotel room after taking nitrous oxide for 15 hours straight.

