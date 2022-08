Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for portions of northeastern Mexico and south Texas. You will now hear Invest 99L be called Potential Tropical Cyclone Four since warnings have been issued.

This system is expected to reach Tropical Storm strength on Saturday as it moves toward the northeastern coast of Mexico. The next name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Danielle.

Regardless of development, this will bring heavy rain to parts of Mexico and Texas.