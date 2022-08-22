USGS Outlines Possible Scenarios Regarding Recent Earthquakes

An earthquake swarm began on December 27th, 2021. Since then there have been 76 earthquakes in the Elgin / Lugoff region of the midlands.

The United States Geological Survey released information about the earthquake swarm in South Carolina on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. They are outlining scenarios describing the possibilities of what could happen within a month timeframe.

Scenario One is the mostly likely at about a 95% chance. The earthquakes continue but with none larger than a magnitude 4.

Scenario Two is less likely at about a 5% chance. A larger earthquake of magnitude 4 or 5 occurs. This type of earthquake would not cause significant damage, but would be felt over a larger area.

Scenario Three is the least likely at less than a 1% chance. A much larger earthquake at a magnitude 5 or higher.

USGS says this earthquake swarm could lead to a larger earthquake in the future so remember to: “Drop, Cover, and Hold on” if you feel shaking.