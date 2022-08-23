Best of Snark: Not So Retro Week Day 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After almost 18 years at WCCB and close to 12 hosting Rising, Derek is leaving to take a job closer to his family. This is his last week here before heading to Minneapolis for a new TV job.

A little segment called “The Snark Factor” premiered on October 7th, 2013. A day later it was renamed “The Snark Report” because DJ liked the sound of it better.

For Derek’s last week, we’re going back to the early days of the Snark. If the jokes aren’t funny you can marvel at our old set and Derek’s haircut and wardrobe choices.

This “Not So Retro Week” features Cardi B sounds, terrible singing and a kiss you’ll never forget.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook