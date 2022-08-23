Police: Passenger Dies After Impaired Driver Collides With Two Parked Cars In North Charlotte 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal collision in north Charlotte involving an impaired driver that occurred Monday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pat Garrett Street in reference to a motor vehicle collision resulting in injuries.

At the scene, officers located a grey 2021 Hyundai Venue with heavy damage, a black 2010 Honda Accord with heavy left side damage, and a silver 2004 Lexus ES330 in the roadway with rear-end damage.

Medic arrived at the scene and pronounced the passenger of the Hyundai, Jayquan Marquise, 24, dead.

The driver of the Hyundai, Katiyah Hines, 27, was taken by medic to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to a news release.

Detectives say both the Honda and Lexus were parked on the right side of the road and were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the Hyundai was traveling west on Pat Garrett Street when it collided with two parked cars on the right side of the road.

As a result, detectives say the Hyundai overturned and came to a final resting position in the roadway on its right side.

During the investigation, police found the driver of the Hyundai to be impaired.

Hines was then arrested and charged with Felony Death by Vehicle, according to a news release.

Police say neither occupant of the Hyundai was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.