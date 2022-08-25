Convicted At 17, Prisoner, Now 53, Exonerated In Rape

NEW ORLEANS ( AP) – NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black Louisiana man has been formally cleared in a New Orleans rape for which he was convicted as a teenager more than 36 years ago.

Sullivan Walter, who’s now 53, was freed from a state prison Thursday afternoon after his 1986 conviction was vacated at a morning hearing in New Orleans. The district attorney joined with defense attorneys to have his conviction vacated. In a joint filing, they noted that he was convicted and remained imprisoned despite the availability of body fluid evidence that could have cleared him.