The Bright Spot: Southern Grace Distillery

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. – Southern Grace Distillery’s operations are in one of the most unique spots in the entire country — a prison that originally opened in 1929 in Cabarrus County. The location is perfect not just for the space and the history behind it, but for the natural fluctuation in temperature. The prison has little insulation and no A/C or heat allowing the flavors in the oak barrels to mature. Another unique way they are distilling bourbon is through music. They play loud music from a playlist of more than 700 songs for 5-6 hours a day. The soundwaves also help bring out the flavors of the bourbon. Their method and experimentation during the distilling process is working. Their bourbon is award-winning. Conviction Straight Whiskey Bourbon was awarded ‘Best Bourbon in America Under Four Years Old’.

Southern Grace is keeping things local as well. The corn and grain they use in their bourbon are locally sourced from farms in the Carolinas.

The prison tour might be your drink of choice if bourbon isn’t your thing. The prison was in operation up until 2011 — and some spooky things have been reported. Paranormal experts have witnessed strange things, like steel doors opening on their own and objects being thrown. I witnessed something myself — one of the owner’s dogs on the campus refused to go deep into the barrel room. The owners said he will not step foot in the shower — which has been pinged for having the highest level of paranormal activity. Still in all fun, some owners who are there every day say they have never witnessed any ghosts. But, the stories are fun to hear.

Ghost tours will be offered every Saturday at 7:30 pm from September through October. Tasting tours are also available Wednesday through Sunday at 12:30, 2:30, and 4:30 pm. After the tour, you can enjoy a cocktail, or pick up a souvenir from the gift shop. Southern Grace bourbon is sold at ABC stores across the Carolinas.

You can find out more information about Southern Grace’s upcoming events, get cocktail recipes and hours of operation here.