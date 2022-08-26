CMPD: Arrest Made In Plaza Midwood Stabbing

The Latest:

Police have arrested one suspect and another arrest is pending for a second suspect currently in the hospital for their involvement in an altercation turned stabbing in Plaza Midwood on Thursday.

Police say 39-year-old German Urrutia is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon in this case.

Another arrest is pending upon the second suspect’s release from the hospital, according to a news release.

Original Story (8/25/22):

CHARLOTTE — Several people stood by and watched in disbelief as police swarmed a parking lot in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon on Thomas Avenue near Central. A restaurant owner told WCCB News he called 911 when he noticed an altercation between several people, including a man in a white car. CMPD says two people were stabbed.

Jeff Cravotta was out grabbing lunch when he noticed the commotion.

“I got on my bike to go get lunch and I saw a bunch of police cars and then I saw an officer putting up crime scene tape. While I was eating my lunch, I looked at the car, a white car with blood all over it, and I was like, oh my gosh, I live around the corner, so this is a little rattling,” says Cravotta.

Witnesses tell WCCB News an argument broke out between several people, and a guy in a car. They say the guy in the car pulled out a knife, and another person did too.

Medic transported one person with life threatening injuries. CMPD detectives spent hours investigating the scene. No word yet if anyone was arrested.

