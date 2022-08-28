Rock Hill Police: One Dead And Another Injured In Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A man and woman were found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds on the evening of August, 27th.

Police responded to a call on Deas Street near Highway 21 around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old male victim unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the torso, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other female victim, 34, was located nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm, she was taken to a near hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the event appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community.