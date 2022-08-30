CMPD Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex On Sharon Road West

The Latest:

Detectives have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in south Charlotte at the Sharonwest Apartments on Sharon Road West as 59-year-old William Gotherman II.

Original Story (8/29/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide at the Sharonwest Apartments on Sharon Road West in south Charlotte.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 2pm and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.