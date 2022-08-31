Man Charged In Random Detroit Shootings That killed Three

DETROIT, MI -A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a series of apparently random shootings over roughly two hours last weekend in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth wounded.

Dontae Ramon Smith was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 36th District and ordered held without bond. Police spent 12 hours searching for the man and peacefully arrested him Sunday at his home following a tip from someone close to him.

Police said a gun was found that matched shell casings at the shooting scenes. Detroit Police Chief James White has said the man may have a mental illness and “terrorized our community.”