Family Still Seeking Justice 7 Years After Boy Shot & Killed At Birthday Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte family still needs justice, seven years after a little boy was gunned down at a birthday party.

7-year-old Kevin Rodas was killed while picking up candy from a piñata over Labor Day weekend in 2015.

Three others were also hurt during the birthday party, outside a home on Fieldvale Place, off Nations Ford Road.

Monday night, Kevin’s mother and extended family gathered around his gravesite in East Charlotte, still wondering who is responsible for the little boy’s death.

Cristian Rodas was standing next to his little cousin Kevin when the shooting happened.

“What was the reasoning for shooting an innocent seven-year-old, who had nothing to do with anybody?” Rodas asks.