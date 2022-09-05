Talking with ‘The Office’ Stars Paul Lieberstein & Oscar Nunez Ahead of ‘Out of Office’ Premiere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You can watch a brand new movie tonight, for free. ‘Out of Office’ is a comedy airing tonight, Sept. 5, at 8 PM on Comedy Central.

Ahead of the premiere, Emma Mondo talked with the director, writer and producer, Paul Lieberstein, and one of the stars, Oscar Nunez, about how film is different from TV, who made them laugh most on set, and an enduring theory about The Office.

Out of Office is an ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. The story centers on a young woman (Milana Vayntrub) who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss (Ken Jeong) navigate his fast-failing marriage.

The film stars Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jason Alexander, Cheri Oteri, Jay Pharoah, Milana Vayntrub, Oscar Nuñez, Paul F. Tompkins and many more stars.