Charlotte Events w/ Moira Quinn: Free Workouts, Oktoberfest at Triple C Brewing & Rail Trail Cleanup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Uptown Sweat at Victoria Yards

Saturday, Sept. 10 (8:30am-12pm)

Victoria Yards

209 E 7 th St.

Get ready to get your cardio on with some fun dance moves and some of today’s popular music to move to. The popular Victoria Yards Fitness Series is back! Get ready to get your cardio on with some fun dance moves and some of today’s popular music to move to. Please bring water, a yoga mat, and some friends. Come ready to dance and sweat your cares away! This is a free event at Victoria Yards, 209 E 7th St.

Learn more: https://uptowncharlotte.com/do/uptown-sweat

Oktoberfest at Triple C Brewing

Saturday, Sept. 10 (12-10pm)

Triple C Brewing

2900 Griffith St.

Celebrate the start of fall at Triple C Brewing’s Oktoberfest! Listen to live music, discover new fresh brews, shop local from pop-up vendors, and try bratwurst and schnitzel sandwiches from on site food truck, Izzy’s.

Learn more: https://southendclt.org/do/oktoberfest-at-triple-c-brewing

Free Hands-On Art Project with Kay Cornelius

Saturday, Sept. 10 (10am-12pm)

100 W Worthington Ave.

Head to the corner of 100 W Worthington Ave on Saturday, September 10 th for a free, hands on art project with local artist Kat Cornelius! This event is part of South End Blooms, a series of free neighborhood happenings hosted by Charlotte is Creative and Lowes.

Learn more about free events as part of Blooms: https://southendclt.org/post/south-end-blooms

Rail Trail Cleanup

Saturday, September 17 (10am-12pm)

New Bern Station

Join volunteers as they help keep Charlotte beautiful at the Rail Trail Cleanups. Stroll the Rail Trail picking up litter, and enjoy raffles, swag, and a free drink at the volunteer appreciation event.

Learn more and RSVP: https://southendclt.org/do/rail-trail-cleanup-3