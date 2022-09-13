Gorgeous Week of Weather

AM Headlines:

Sunny and dry through the week

Some patch AM valley fog possible

Ragweed Pollen is HIGH

2 areas to watch in the tropics Discussion:

A cold front will move off the Carolina coast today allowing a dry and stable airmass to move in. If you have had house projects you have wanted to get done this is the week to make things happen. Today highs will reach the low 80s – a few degrees below average. It will be a bit breezy in the mountains with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Otherwise expecting just a light breeze out of the north for the rest of the region ushering in that drier air. Dry air means mild and sunny days, but also cooler evenings. Lows will dip into the 50s and low 60s across the region the next few mornings. Open the windows and enjoy this nice taste of Fall, unless you are an allergy sufferer. Pollen levels will be climbing as Fall allergy season begins. Ragweed will especially be high through the week with low levels of grass pollen. Temps will begin to climb back into the mid to upper 80s as we close out the weekend and begin the next work week, but rain chances remain slim to none until the middle of next week.

Tropics Update:

Two areas to watch in the Atlantic over the next few days. The first in the Central Atlantic is a tropical wave that is producing a concentrated area of showers and storms. Additional development is possible as it moves west to west-northwest over the next few days. The other area to watch is a bit more disorganized. Any development will be slow to occur as the environment it will be entering is not as favorable.