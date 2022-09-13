York County Deputy Shoots Suspect in Stolen Car

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







ROCK HILL, SC — What began as a traffic stop of a suspected stolen car ended up as an officer-involved shooting on busy Cherry Road in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson told reporters that his deputies tried to stop a man in a blue car around 4:30 p.m. in the Baxter area of Fort Mill. After a vehicle chase down Cherry Road, the blue car pulled into a CVS parking lot. Instead of stopping, the driver rammed two marked York County deputy cruisers. As the driver rammed the second deputy’s car, the deputy shot into the blue car three times.

The blue car’s driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with “very serious” injuries, Tolson said. No deputies were hurt. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called into investigate, which is routine practice.

He added that he stands by his deputy’s action “100 percent.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.