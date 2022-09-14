8PM: DC’s Stargirl “Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail”

After one of Sylvester’s plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation on a new episode of DC’s Stargirl at 8PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About DC’s Stargirl:

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.